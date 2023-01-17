Sundance Film Festival 2023 guide

Where to park

There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues, so people should plan to take public transit and/or walk everywhere possible.

The China Bridge parking lot in Old Town will be open via Marsac Ave, although rates are higher than normal:



Thursday, Jan.19 at $40

Friday, Jan. 20 at $50

Saturday, Jan. 21 at $50

Sunday, Jan. 22 at $40

Monday, Jan. 23 at $40

Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at $1 per hour for the first 4 hours; fifth hour is $30. After 6 p.m. at $3 per hour, maximum charge $18

Friday, Jan. 27 at $30

Saturday, Jan. 28 at $30



China Bridge Parking permits are available for the duration of the festival on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are $550 and are valid Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2023. To apply, fill out the application and email completed forms to parking_permits@parkcity.org.

Free parking options:



High Valley’s 101 route serves both the Ecker Hill and Jeremy Ranch lots. Park City’s 6 Teal bus will run to Richardson Flat from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. every 20 minutes. Multiple Park City buses serve Deer Valley.

How to get around

Park City Transit , High Valley Transit , and the Sundance Institute all offer free buses throughout town.

A Google Maps page showing all festival venues, parking and bus routes can be found here .

Save the festival map to your Google Maps app on your mobile device to get step-by-step directions to all festival locations. Open the map and select the “View Larger Map” icon at the top right. Access the map any time in Google Maps under “Your Places > Maps.”

Supplemental routes like the 24 Orange will specifically serve theaters including the Eccles, Park Ave. Theatre, The Ray and Holiday Village. The 23 Pink bus will service Park Ave. from Snow Creek Plaza to the Old Town Transit Center.

Pick-up and drop-off

Heber Avenue (by Courchevel/Main and Sky)

Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot

South Marsac lot

9th St. Trolley turnaround (bottom of Main Street)

Street changes

Main Street and Park Ave. will be one-way headed north (downhill) beginning Thursday, Jan. 19.

Swede Alley will become one-way southbound (uphill) also beginning Jan. 19.

Alerts

People can text “FILMFEST” to 888-777 to sign up for city alerts.

Follow @ParkCityGovt and @ParkCityTransit on Twitter.

Festival stores

Locations and hours:

Festival Headquarters

Sheraton Park City

1895 Sidewinder Drive

Park City, UT

Jan. 17 to Jan. 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eccles Theater

1750 Kearns Blvd.

Park City, UT

Jan.19 to Jan. 29: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway

400 W. 200 S.

Salt Lake City, UT

Jan. 19 to Jan. 29: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Online store

Safety and security

All coats and bags will be inspected prior to admission into any official festival venues. It is a condition of entry that all guests accept and consent to a bag and jacket inspection. Guests refusing to submit to the bag and jacket inspection shall be refused entry. Large luggage and duffel bags are not permitted.

Sundance encourages all individuals to wear face masks in all official festival locations. All theaters and venues will have free disposable masks available on-site for anyone who wishes to wear one.

Sundance Film Festival 2023 app: Download here

TV app

An exclusive Sundance app for streaming films is available on Roku , Apple TV or Amazon FireTV devices.

Events on Main Street

Many events put on by corporate sponsors are invite-only. The list below only includes events that are open to the public.

Stacy’s Roots to Rise Marketplace

660 Main Street

Park City, UT

Jan. 19 to Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 23: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (closes to the public early at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 for a private event)

Concessions: Free Stacy’s Pita Chip samples, select food and drink samples, exclusive swag bags and giveaways

Audible Listening Lounge

675 Main Street

Park City, UT

Jan. 19 to Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Canada Goose Basecamp

558 Main Street

Park City, UT

Canada Goose retail pop-up shop

Jan. 20 to Jan. 29: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beverages and coffees served

Jan. 20 to Jan. 23: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 to Jan. 29: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Acura Festival Village

Bob Wells Plaza

480 Swede Alley

Park City, UT

Jan. 20 to Jan. 24: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Complimentary hot beverage bar at The Acura Energy Lounge

Friday to Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Complimentary hot beverage bar at The Acura Energy Lab

Friday to Monday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Live music Friday to Monday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stanley at the Cabin

427 Main Street

Park City, UT

Jan. 20 to Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Street hours

The post office maintains normal hours during the festival, although it is best to pick up mail before 1 p.m. 15-minute parking is available on Fifth St.

Several Old Town restaurants close or have altered hours during the festival. More details are available from the Historic Park City Alliance.

What do I watch?!

Here are some recommendations from notable publications:

