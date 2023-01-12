Sundance Institute announces jury behind awards at 2023 festival

This year’s awards ceremony will be an intimate gathering of artists comprising the festival lineup, with the festival’s social channels sharing the award recipients as they are announced.

"Together they will embark on a journey through our program to highlight the artistic achievements and honor the compelling storytelling in this year’s festival," Kim Yutani, the festival’s director of programming, said. "We can’t wait to hear what they think."

This year’s jurors are: Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; and Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Madeleine Olnek for the NEXT competition section; Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman for the Short Film Program Competition.

The jury for Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize is Dr. Heather Berlin, Jim Gaffigan, Dr. Mandë Holford, Shalini Kantayya, and Lydia Dean Pilcher. They deliberated in advance of the festival and awarded the prize to "The Pod Generation," directed by Sophie Barthes.

"The jury plays a crucial role in the festival by amplifying breakthrough works and providing the audience with further opportunities for discovery," Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente said.

Festival audiences attending in person will have a role in voting for the 2023 Audience Awards, open to films in the U.S. Competition, World Competition and NEXT categories. Attendees are also able to vote for "Festival Favorite," which is selected from the entire feature film program.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort, along with a selection of films available online across the country Jan. 24 Jan. 29, 2023.

Get tickets and complete festival information here.