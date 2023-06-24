© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Snowmelt flooding over, Summit County emergency managers say

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT
Heavy duty sandbags get installed along Old Ranch Road in May.
Summit County Emergency Management
/
Spring Runoff Situation Report
Heavy duty sandbags get installed along Old Ranch Road in May.

Here's the 2023 flood season by the numbers.

The Summit County Emergency Operations Center downgraded from “partial activation” to “monitoring” Friday.

That means emergency management will continue watching reservoir levels, soil moisture, key waterways, debris, precipitation and other hazards. But they say flooding is no longer an imminent threat.

Just 0.2 inches of water remain in Utah’s snowpack, and most Northern Utah reservoirs are full.

In total, Summit County emergency managers recorded two advisories this spring. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advised of high waters in East Canyon Creek, and Echo Mutual Water Company issued a boil order due to flooding.

Fortunately, emergency managers did not report any moderate or extreme flooding. There were 11 minor floods, including:

Page Lane Flooding between Kamas and Francis
• Oakley City planned flooding of North Bend Ditch
• Summit Park blocked culvert
Tollgate Canyon flooding and landslide
Samak Hills high river flows and flooding
• Damage to Fire Road above Jeremy Ranch
Old Ranch Road high river flows and flooding
• Additional blocked culverts and roadway flows

Summit County distributed more than 160,000 sandbags. The county used state funding to buy, among other equipment, 1,580 tons of sand.

Emergency managers are reducing sandbagging stations around the county, but residents can still request sandbags directly from public works.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
