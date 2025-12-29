Sundance favorite ‘Train Dreams’ among Obama’s 2025 film picks
Every year, former President Barack Obama shares his favorite movies, music and books of the past 12 months.
For 2025, a Sundance audience favorite made the list.
“Train Dreams,” the story of a man who worked to build America’s railroads at the start of the 20th century, debuted at Sundance last January.
Gov. Spencer Cox and other Utah leaders attended the film’s premiere, and Netflix purchased the drama for over $10 million just a few days later.
Among Obama’s other top movie picks were historical drama “Hamnet” and horror film “Sinners.”
As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025