Sundance favorite ‘Train Dreams’ among Obama’s 2025 film picks

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:14 PM MST
Train Dreams
Netflix
Train Dreams

Every year, former President Barack Obama shares his favorite movies, music and books of the past 12 months.

For 2025, a Sundance audience favorite made the list.

“Train Dreams,” the story of a man who worked to build America’s railroads at the start of the 20th century, debuted at Sundance last January.

Gov. Spencer Cox and other Utah leaders attended the film’s premiere, and Netflix purchased the drama for over $10 million just a few days later.

Among Obama’s other top movie picks were historical drama “Hamnet” and horror film “Sinners.”
Sundance Film Festival
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler