2025 Sundance films honored at 83rd Golden Globe Awards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM MST
A still from the 2025 Sundance premiere film "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" directed by Mary Bronstein, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Logan White
/
Sundance Film Festival
A 2025 Sundance film took home some hardware and others were nominated at the 83rd Golden Globes Sunday.

A few independent films were honored among top movies like “One Battle After Another” and “Hamnet.”

A24’s American psychological comedy-drama, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” won for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for musical or comedy. Rose Byrne beat out other nominees including Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Erivo and Emma Stone.

The film won four honors at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City including best feature, director, original screenplay and outstanding lead performance.

Another 2025 Sundance premiere, “Train Dreams” was nominated for two awards: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for a drama and Best Original Song.

The 2025 film “Sorry, Baby” was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for a drama.

The annual awards ceremony also introduced a new award this year. Amy Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” won the first-ever Golden Globe for Best Podcast.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
