Sundance Institute names new chief executive ahead of 2026 festival

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:28 PM MST
David Linde
Dez Hester
/
Sundance Institute
David Linde

David Linde will take the reigns after the institute's final fest in Park City concludes.

Film executive David Linde will become the Sundance Institute’s next CEO Feb. 17, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

Board member Amanda Kelso has been acting chief executive since Joana Vicente stepped down from the role after the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Linde said he’s honored to join the nonprofit, calling it essential to independent art, creatives and the broader culture.

“I look forward to working alongside the staff, artists, partners and the board to further advance the visionary programs and festival, while ensuring that bold, original storytelling continues to thrive and that the institute’s truly central role for creative storytellers and their champions endures,” he said.

After Sundance announced last year it was moving on from its Utah home of more than 40 years, staff unionized. The Sundance Institute voluntarily recognized the union, so there wasn’t a vote among workers.

Institute board chair Ebs Burnough said Linde brings a “rare combination of industry fluency, social cause management and deep commitment to artists.”

He was CEO of Participant Media for almost a decade before the production company known for “Spotlight,” “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Green Book” shut down in 2024. Since then he’s been an independent consultant.

Linde has also been Universal Pictures chairman and co-founded Focus Features. He was a partner at the film studio Good Machine and CEO and owner of Lava Bear Films.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival arrives in Park City Jan. 22 and departs Feb. 1.
Sundance Film Festival
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas