Sundance '26 Review | 'Broken English' | FOUR SUNS

"Wow! Wow!" the audience member sitting next to me gleefully exclaimed following the live performance of Norah Jones and Rufus Wainwright after the screening of "Broken English" at the Eccles Theater late Sunday night.

Following the film, the screen raised slowly to unveil a grand piano and a massive speaker arrangement. The bellowing live performance which followed without introduction was a fitting tribute to the film's focus, British new wave icon Marianne Faithfull.

Directors Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth ("20,000 Days on Earth," 2014 SFF) employ a fictional, neo-noir investigative unit called the "Ministry of Not Forgetting" to expose the singer/songwriter's evolution and survival, lambasting the male-dominating media which all too often pigeonholed Ms. Faithfull with over-simplified tabloid coverage of her addictions, mental health and status as a Rolling Stone girlfriend.

The fictional characters of the investigative unit, led by Tilda Swinton and George MacKay, use archival footage, interviews and taped performances to provide a deeper and more compelling account of Faithfull's multi-layered career. Despite the experimental format which stumbles a bit in early scenes, the narrative device gains traction complementing the momentum of Faithfull's perseverance and work ethic as her story progresses to reflect a previously untold story of an indomitable soul absolutely committed to love — love of music and love of those who remain connected to her over the course of her life.

The film is buoyed by interviews of Faithfull, who passed away just prior to the film's completion, by the investigative team as various archive footage of her career is "rediscovered," letting the absurdity of the media's inquisition speak for itself, but further highlighting the singer's continued emotional vulnerability and transparency. The final act of the film powerfully deploys performances by Faithfull and her collaborators, highlighted by jaw-dropping, soulful sets by Courtney Love and Nick Cave.

Similar to standout documentaries "What Happened, Miss Simone?" and the under-appreciated "Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work," "Broken English" provides a well-deserved reckoning of a powerful, non-conforming voice previously muted by the exploitation of the artist's naivety and honesty.

On KPCW's sun rating system, "Broken English" receives four out of five suns.