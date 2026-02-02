Sundance '26 Review | 'Josephine' | FOUR SUNS

Writer‑director Beth de Araújo’s “Josephine” is one of the early screenings festivalgoers are buzzing about at Sundance. It's an emotional, intense story about an eight‑year‑old girl who witnesses a violent crime and then tries to navigate the fallout. Mason Reeves, who plays Josephine, delivers an outstanding performance as a child who’s scared, confused and trying to make sense of something she doesn’t yet have the language for.

A big part of the film’s emotional weight comes from watching Josephine’s parents, played by Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan, struggle with how to help her. They clearly love their daughter, but they don’t agree on what she needs to process the trauma she’s experiencing. Tatum’s character leans toward structure and protection, tightening their already rigid routines. Chan’s character wants to offer support and gentleness, hoping Josephine will open up on her own. They’re both trying, and both failing in different ways, which makes their scenes some of the most poignant in the film.

Early coverage has called out “Josephine” one of the festival’s breakout hits. It’s emotionally heavy and never sensationalizes what Josephine went through. De Araújo keeps the focus on the day‑to‑day ways trauma shows up in a child’s life, which makes the film so moving.

On the KPCW Sun Rating System, “Josephine” earns 4 out of 5 Suns.

Note: “Josephine” contains mature content and is not recommended for audiences 17 and under.