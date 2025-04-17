Local News Hour | April 17, 2025 By Connor Thomas Published April 17, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT Listen • 48:36 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Hideout mayor resigns due to health issues. (4:06)No ranked choice voting for Heber in 2025 election. (5:31)Preparing for Utah's wildfire season. (7:32)Yarrow owner appeals denial of redevelopment project. (19:07)Park City Song Summit’s 2025 festival will feature Goose, Greensky Bluegrass. (22:39)Park City hires two new deputy city managers. (25:49)Wasatch Back has positive water outlook after another above normal snowpack year. (27:28)Union workers submit more than 320,000 signatures for HB267 referendum. (30:54)UDOT’s 2025 projects include work in Summit, Wasatch counties. (31:58)GOP Gov. Cox instructs Utah agencies to make plans for a possible recession. (33:10)Summit County sheriff opens citizen academy applications. (34:10)EU ambassador warns Utah leaders that the state will feel economic impact of tariffs. (36:00)Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Recreation Staff Officer Renee Flanagan talks about responsible recreation in the Uintas. (37:19)Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios among LA28 Olympic venues. (45:37)NPS celebrates National Park Week with free entry. (46:43)Park City Transit riders log 350,000 miles in winter ‘Ride On’ challenge. (47:25)2026 Olympic torches to honor bond between man and nature. (47:47)