Sundance '26 Review | 'Everybody to Kenmure Street' | FIVE SUNS

Felipe Bustos Sierra, a Chilean Belgian film director, pulled together phone footage, news video, photos and interviews with key participants and creative reenactments to depict a May 2021 event in a Glasgow, Scotland neighborhood, when their version of ICE performed a dawn raid, dragging two long-time immigrant locals from their apartment and into a police van.

Neighbor's noticed, didn't approve and took action.

One guy, who became known as "the van man" immediately scooted under the van in which the men were held captive and locked his arms around the axel of the van. This move allowed the neighbors to text, tweet, call and post on social media "EVERYBODY TO KENMURE STREET!"

Over a number of hours, the police force and the protesting crowd grew in size. Watching the process and finding out how it ended was empowering.

The fact that no one got pepper sprayed, beaten with clubs or shot stood out in sharp contrast with what immigrants are experiencing in the USA today. In fact, the director explained that when the police joined arms and attempted to walk over the sitting protestors... that was "over the top" aggression. Bustos Sierra said "I can't even imagine how you in America are feeling right now."

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Everybody to Kenmure Street" receives five out of five suns.