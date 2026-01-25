Sundance '26 Review | 'Tuner' | FIVE SUNS

Daniel Roher is the Oscar-winning director of the documentary "NAVALNY" which premiered at Sundance 2022 and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

He introduced this film telling the audience he thought it was corny when directors cried but warned us there was zero percent chance that he was not going to cry. He then explained that his hero, Rob Reiner, had read over the script, given him advice and notes and told him to "make your film funny." Roher choked up dedicating the film to both Rob and Michelle Reiner.

Roher clearly took Reiner's advice to heart. This film is funny, but it is also romantic, suspenseful, scary and charming.

Dustin Hoffman is Harry, a crotchety aging piano tuner who has taken young Nikki, played by Leo Woodall, under his wing as an apprentice, but their relationship is obviously much, much deeper.

Nikki's life as a virtuoso pianist was interrupted by the onset of a unique auditory condition which is a blessing and a curse. It has prevented him from playing but enabled him to become a gifted piano tuner. His job takes him to a music conservatory where he meets Ruthie, played by Havana Rose Liu. A bit of a spitfire; they don't exactly hit it off at first. That comes later.

When Harry's medical bills threaten to bankrupt the business and money is needed quickly, Nikki becomes something of a modern-day Robin Hood in order to save the day, but not before things get very, very complicated.

The sound in this film, both music and extraneous noise, become important components of the story.

The audience loved it, giving both film and director a standing ovation.

On the KPCW sun rating system, "Tuner" receives five out of five suns.