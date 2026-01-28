Sundance '26 Review | 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass' | FIVE SUNS

Directed and co-written by David Wain, of “Wet Hot American Summer” fame, “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” is a campy, slapstick romp.

Trying to even the playing field after her fiancé sleeps with his celebrity crush, Gail and her bestie, Otto, head from Kansas to LA. Unbeknownst to them, a crew of mob enforcers is on their tail, intent on doing whatever it takes to retrieve something Gail mistakenly grabbed. Along the way, they pick up a would-be agent, a failed paparazzi and John Slattery.

A dozen celebrity cameos and jokes that hit every time enliven the madcap mayhem. It’s a zany mash-up: a sex romp, buddy movie, mafia melodrama and Hollywood parody with a dash of Western thrown in for good measure. It’s a classic, throwback comedy, from a much more innocent time. The sly references to a canonical film is quite clever, and elevates the film.

The cast includes Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Ken Marino, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Ben Wang and a slew of A-list celebrities who seem tickled to be there. Wain’s fellow writer, Ken Marino, gave some great advice to the audience about how to enjoy the film, “It’s silly, dumb, wonderful. Don't think too much. Have fun.” Got it.

On the KPCW sun rating system, “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” receives five suns out of five.