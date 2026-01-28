Sundance '26 Review | 'Give me the Ball' | FIVE SUNS

It was an honor to be part of the 1,200+ audience that gave Billie Jean King a sustained standing ovation. I have never heard an audience applaud so many times throughout a film. We applauded her victories on and off the court and her decisions to fight battles not only for herself, but for others.

"Give me the Ball" celebrates the life, achievements and activism of World Champion tennis trailblazer, Billie Jean King. She used her talent and her tenaciousness to rise to the top of the tennis world, but also to lift up women and female athletes along with her. She was instrumental in the passage of Title IX, which changed the opportunities for school-age girls across the country in 1972.

Using interviews with Billie Jean, her ex-husband, fellow tennis players, students and friends and lots of archival footage, we are reminded not only of her many successes but the many challenges she faced in both her professional and personal life. We also learn much about her early years, her marriage, divorce and important friendships.

Who knew that Billie Jean and Elton John are besties and that he wrote her song "Philadelphia Freedom" in honor of her being on the Philadelphia Freedom professional women's tennis team?

Directors Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff have put together an amazing tribute to an amazing woman. When Billie Jean's accomplishments were listed at the end of the film it was a long, long list.

This doc was supported by ESPN, so I assume it will eventually air on that channel.

On the KPCW sun rating system, “Give me the Ball” receives five suns out of five.