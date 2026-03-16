Redford, Sundance films honored at 2026 Academy Awards

Academy Awards were handed out in more than 20 categories. Eight 2025 Sundance films were nominated, one earned an Oscar.

In the documentary category, all five nominees premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City. David Borenstein and Pavel “Pasha” Talankin’s “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” took home the statue for best feature length documentary.

The night’s tribute to the late actors, filmmakers, producers and others, included Redford who died in September 2025 before the final Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Redford’s co-star in the 1973 drama “The Way We Were,” Barbra Streisand, took the stage to reflect on their creative partnership and the film’s legacy.

She talked about Redford’s commitment to defend freedom of the press and his work to protect the environment and encourage new voices at the Sundance Institute.

The night was historic for the annual awards ceremony. The Associated Press reports the first-ever casting award was given out Sunday. Casting director Cassandra Kulukundis was recognized for her work with the 2026 film “One Battle After Another.” Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film captured six awards.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw also became the first woman and Black person to win the cinematography award for her work with “Sinners.”